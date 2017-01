Nick Cannon was throwing it allllllll the way back yesterday! Before Kim Kardashian was a reality star, before she married Kanye, before her sex tape with Ray J came out, she dated Nick Cannon!

Kim is almost unrecognizable in this picture from 2006 with Nick, Lil Kim, and Kim’s then bestie, Paris Hilton!

#tbt Whoa!!! A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:54am PST

It just so happened that Kanye West was at the same party. Nick poked fun at the situation saying, “#tbt Same Night!!! Could it have…. Nah!!! LOL”

#tbt Same Night!!! Could it have…. Nah!!! LOL A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Look at how young they all were!