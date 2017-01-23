Watch Ed Sheeran’s Poignant ‘Castle on the Hill’ Video

It's a literal stroll down memory lane. January 23, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Jon Wiederhorn

Ed Sheeran has released the official video for his new single “Castle On The Hill.” The clip was produced by Sheeran, directed by George Belfield and shot in Sheeran’s hometown of Framingham in Suffolk, England.

Related: Ed Sheeran has a Laugh Pinning Face Scar on James Blunt

During the clip, shots of Sheeran strolling down a country road are intercut with scenes from the character’s youth, revealing experiences that left their marks on the artist as he was growing up.

“Castle On The Hill” and the chart-topping “Shape Of You,” both released at the beginning of the year are the first singles from the multi-GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter’s third studio album ÷ (pronounced divide).

Last week, “Shape Of You” debut at number one and “Castle On The Hill” enter at number six on Billboard’s Hot 100, making Sheeran the first artist ever to debut two singles in the top 10 simultaneously in the chart’s 58-year history. “Shape Of You” is Sheeran’s first number one hit on the Hot 100.

Watch the video below:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live