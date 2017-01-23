Enter To Win // The CW’s Riverdale Premiere Prize Pack

January 23, 2017 12:01 AM

Coming this week to The CW – the network that gave you The Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl is the new awesomely dark and addictive new drama RIVERDALE!

Welcome to RIVERDALE… the small town with big secrets. Scandal, sex, love and deception – discover what lies in the shadows of this perfect town!

Tune into the series premiere of RIVERDALE Thursday at 9 PM only on CW6.

Now, for your chance to win great prizes, what does it take to hide your darkest secrets or expose a lie? Find out when you play this RIVERDALE Decoding Desires Quizonly from The CW! Take the quiz to be entered to win a Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera. Give us your best flirting tips in the form below for a chance to win the Grand Prize: a $250 Southwest Gift Card!

How did you fare on the quiz? Check your answers here! 

