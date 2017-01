Just when you thought you couldn’t fall more in love with Channing Tatum he goes and does this!

Hahaha! Keeping my New Year's resolution to "learn new things". But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon. pic.twitter.com/pDNH5iGbZB — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) January 23, 2017

The Hollywood actor made a New Year’s resolution to learn how to play the piano. 2 weeks into his resolution, Channing posted a video showing off what he learned so far and it’s pretty impressive!

Check out Channing play “Fur Elise” by Beethoven above.