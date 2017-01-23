Win with The AJ Show: Operation Stimulation with Bad Kitty Photography

January 23, 2017 12:01 AM
The AJ Show/ENERGY 103.7 is hooking you up once again with a hot boudoir photo shoot for that special someone just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Operation Stimulation is back and happening Friday, February 3rd at Bad Kitty Photography in La Mesa from 9am-7pm.

We’ll take care of everything from hair and makeup courtesy of our friends at Blo Blow Dry Bar in La Mesa. Just sit back and relax, while you get prepped for your photo shoot.

Be listening all week to Energy 103.7 to win your way in to Operation Stimulation!

CHECK OUT PHOTOS FROM OPERATION STIMULATION 2016

Operation Stimulation 2016

See DOROTHY and TONYA’S Bad Kitty Photo Shoots. 

Photos by Bad Kitty Photography

Photos by Bad Kitty Photography

 

 

Big thanks to the following sponsors…

logos e1483735620610 Win with The AJ Show: Operation Stimulation with Bad Kitty Photography

Enter to win online, here!!

 

More from Evonne Ermey
