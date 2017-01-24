Petsmart’s Animals Giving Back To Rady’s Adoption Event

Join AJ from The AJ Show this Friday, January 27th at PetSmart, 3396 Murphy Canyon Rd, from Noon-2pm for the Animals Giving Back to Rady’s Adoption Event.

PetSmart Charities is proud to support the Animals Giving Back to Rady¹s adoption event. Happening Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th from 12-5pm at PetSmart on Aero Drive to learn more about Rady Children’s Hospital and adopt your new best friend.

* The Week of Giving for Rady Children’s Hospital presented by the Auxiliary is going on now through January 31st

* Check out www.WeekOfGiving.org for the full schedule of community events and learn how you can get involved

* Text “RADY” to 91999 to donate now