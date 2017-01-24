Petsmart’s Animals Giving Back To Rady’s Adoption Event

January 24, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: local charities, pet adoption, Petsmart, Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego, Week of Giving

Join AJ from The AJ Show this Friday, January 27th at PetSmart, 3396 Murphy Canyon Rd, from Noon-2pm for the Animals Giving Back to Rady’s Adoption Event.

PetSmart Charities is proud to support the Animals Giving Back to Rady¹s adoption event. Happening Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th from 12-5pm at PetSmart on Aero Drive to learn more about Rady Children’s Hospital and adopt your new best friend.

* The Week of Giving for Rady Children’s Hospital presented by the Auxiliary is going on now through January 31st
* Check out www.WeekOfGiving.org for the full schedule of community events and learn how you can get involved
* Text “RADY” to 91999 to donate now

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live