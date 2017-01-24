[WATCH] TEASER: Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl Commercial

We’re 2 weeks away from the Super Bowl and the ads are starting to roll out! Many companies shell out millions of dollars for a 60-second commercial. Everyone wants to have the most memorable ad and a lot of companies bank on celebrity cameos to help that do that.

Bai Beverages has tapped Justin Timberlake to star in their Super Bowl ad, and now Kia has just released a :25 second teaser of their Super Bowl commercial starring Melissa McCarthy.

It looks like the Oscar winning actress is in a safari-gone-wrong situation and is running from something terrifying.

Check it out above!