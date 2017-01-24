[WATCH] TEASER: Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl Commercial

January 24, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Melissa McCarthy, Super Bowl, The AJ Show, The Buzz

We’re 2 weeks away from the Super Bowl and the ads are starting to roll out! Many companies shell out millions of dollars for a 60-second commercial. Everyone wants to have the most memorable ad and a lot of companies bank on celebrity cameos to help that do that.

Bai Beverages has tapped Justin Timberlake to star in their Super Bowl ad, and now Kia has just released a :25 second teaser of their Super Bowl commercial starring Melissa McCarthy.

It looks like the Oscar winning actress is in a safari-gone-wrong situation and is running from something terrifying.

Check it out above!

More from Dorothy (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live