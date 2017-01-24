What Does Gavin Rossdale Think of Ex Gwen Stefani?

They were married 13 years before the couple headed for divorce in 2015. Previous to that all we could see was how much they both loved one another, what we couldn’t see was their relationship dissolving behind doors.

In a recent interview with Fabulous magazine Gavin spoke about Gwen Stefani and expressed he still has love for his ex saying “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted, but here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Stefani filed for divorce in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Shortly thereafter, stories came out that Rossdale was in a three-year affair with the couple’s nanny while Stefani, 47, was pregnant with their third child, Apollo.

He didn’t confirm if those allegations were true but he did say “There are lots of scenarios I’d like to change.”

He continued on saying,”We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

What about co-parenting? He responds, “for me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen. That’s what I’ll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It’s all a bit of a blur.” He continued, “it was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad.

“The one thing, the only good thing, because everything else is not good, is we care about the children and it’s about them,” he continued. “So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”

Reading this I wish Gwen would have giving him another chance but who’s to say how many chances she gave him previous? Like R. Kelly says “When a women’s fed up there’s nothing you can do about it.”