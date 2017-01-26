The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Spotted Out at Dave & Buster’s

January 26, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez, the weeknd

By Amanda Wicks

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been keeping their budding romance under wraps, but they were caught out last night (January 25th) at a Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood.

Related: The Weeknd Subtly Jabs Justin Bieber Over ‘Wack’ Insult

The new couple’s date night turned out to be more of a friends night with French Montana and Jaden Smith, among others, hanging out at the adult arcade. The Weeknd and Gomez weren’t spotted in a photo together, but Montana shared a photo posing with The Weeknd and Jaden Smith on Instagram, while TMZ obtained photographic evidence that Gomez was also at the same D&B party.

It seems as though their romance is the real deal. After all, the couple who plays together stays together.

YOUNG LEGENDS #newboyband #shwag🤘

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live