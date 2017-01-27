Are Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean Working Together?

Harris shared a Snapchat with familiar vocals. January 27, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean

By Hayden Wright

Calvin Harris may have an exciting new collaboration in the pipeline: He shared a Snapchat video from the front seat of his car with a familiar vocal track. Twitter users quickly surmised that the voice on Harris’ new song is Frank Ocean.

Neither party has confirmed or announced a collaboration, but the Snapchat might be Harris’ first step toward unveiling a major EDM “get.” Ocean is not known for his prolific discography —he took years off between his last two albums, though 2016 was a big year with Blonde.

See the Snapchat in question for yourself here:

