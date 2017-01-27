[LISTEN] Beyoncé: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

Beyoncé and the Rockabye Baby! franchise are working together to release Lullabye Renditions of Beyoncé, which consists of some of Queen Bʻs most popular mega hits – like “Say My Name” and “Naughty Girl.” The baby-friendly album drops on February 24th – take a look at the albums line up below:
1. Crazy In Love
2. Hold Up
3. Irreplaceable
4. Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)
5. Say My Name
6. Love On Top
7. Countdown
8. Run the World (Girls)
9. Naughty Girl
10. Drunk in Love
11. Listen
12. Sorry
13. Halo