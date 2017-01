By Radio.com Staff

Martin Garrix has released a music video for his new track “Scared To Be Lonely,” which features Dua Lipa.

Garrix is hoping to duplicate the success of his last hit single “In The Name of Love,” which features Bebe Rexha and has been certified platinum.

The video runs hot and cold featuring steamy shower scenes intercut with estranged lovers.

Check out Garrix’s latest clip below.