[PHOTO] Natalie Portman Bares Baby Bump for ‘Vanity Fair’

By Evonne Ermey

Natalie Portman isn’t the first celebrity to bear her baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair – See Demi Moore. – but the photo, which appears on the magazine’s “Hollywood Special” issue, is making waves.

NEW: Natalie for Vanity Fairs 'Hollywood special' issue 💕😍 #NataliePortman A photo posted by Natalie Portman (@natalieportmanpage) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:43am PST

The photo is also drawing the obvious comparisons between Portman and Moore- Both photos shot for the same publication, both by the famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, and in various stages of undress. Moore’s photo, which featured the actress completely nude, was published on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, and was met with a lot of controversy and criticism.

Portman opted for a winding sheet, used as a cover-up from which her baby belly peeks out. Both photos are beautiful.