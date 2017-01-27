[PHOTO] Natalie Portman Bares Baby Bump for ‘Vanity Fair’

January 27, 2017 11:02 AM
By Evonne Ermey

Natalie Portman isn’t the first celebrity to bear her baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair – See Demi Moore. – but the photo, which appears on the magazine’s “Hollywood Special” issue, is making waves.

The photo is also drawing the obvious comparisons between Portman and Moore- Both photos shot for the same publication, both by the famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, and in various stages of undress. Moore’s photo, which featured the actress completely nude, was published on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, and was met with a lot of controversy and criticism.

BERLIN - FEBRUARY 20: Photographer Annie Leibovitz standing in front of a portrait of pregnant actress Demi Moore (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Portman opted for a winding sheet, used as a cover-up from which her baby belly peeks out. Both photos are beautiful.

 

