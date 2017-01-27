WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Passes To Fifty Shades Darker

January 27, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Fifty Shades Darker, fifty shades of grey, Movie Passes, Universal Pictures

Tune in all weekend long for a chance to win passes for you and a guest to a special advance screening of FIFTY SHADES DARKER.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon.  Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015’s blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine’s Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker.

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance.  As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Universal Pictures is releasing FIFTY SHADES DARKER on February 10!

 

