The Chainsmokers just dropped dates for an extensive North American tour, kicking off in April, featuring both Kiiara and Emily Warren.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, but we’ve got a treat for the early birds. Use the presale codeword “MEMORIES” to unlock your presale tickets a day early: Thursday, February 2 from 12pm to 10pm.

See the complete list of tour dates, here.