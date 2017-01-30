Congrats Miss France on your Miss Universe title! Did you see her interview with the former Miss Universe??? WATCH IT HERE:

January 30, 2017 3:36 PM

Steve Harvey was great last night when I watched for a little bit.  He kept referring to his mistake last year.  I’m really glad they had him host again.  “Players make mistakes!!!”  Here is the interview after Miss France was crowned last night.  Congrats!

