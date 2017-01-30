[WATCH] Justin Bieber Gets Body Checked

January 30, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Energy 103.7, Justin Bieber, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Justin Bieber’s love for hockey runs more than skin deep.  Bieber participated in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and played on Team Gretzky.

As the puck slides across the ice, watch as the pop star gives his best effort to find his balance when the grinning Chris Pronger gently body checks Bieber into the plexiglass.  Out weighed and out of breath Bieber continued play on this viral video.

After the shootout, Damian Echevarrietta, the group vice president of NHL player safety joke-tweeted about the body check.

“Sorry” Justin.

xoxo, The Morning Show

More from Dorothy (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live