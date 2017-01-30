[WATCH] Justin Bieber Gets Body Checked

Justin Bieber’s love for hockey runs more than skin deep. Bieber participated in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and played on Team Gretzky.

As the puck slides across the ice, watch as the pop star gives his best effort to find his balance when the grinning Chris Pronger gently body checks Bieber into the plexiglass. Out weighed and out of breath Bieber continued play on this viral video.

After the shootout, Damian Echevarrietta, the group vice president of NHL player safety joke-tweeted about the body check.

“Sorry” Justin.

