WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Tickets To The Big Game Viewing Party At Parq Nightclub

January 30, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Big Game, football, Game Day, Parq nightclub, San Diego, sports

Tune in to The SD Top 3 all week long on The AJ Show for a chance to win tickets to Parq’s Big Game Viewing Party.

Parq is going BIG for the Big Game! Enjoy drink specials and Parq’s Big Game Menu all day long. Sounds by DJ Kyle Flesch. Free admission, reserve your table today.

Parq is downtown San Diego’s hottest nightclub. Parq features a 10,000 square feet main room, the largest HD LED wall on this side of the world (30 feet by 12.5 feet), aerial dancers, the industry’s best hosts, 19 VIP tables and so much more…
Seeing is believing. #COMEPLAY at Parq, San Diego’s newest playground!

RESERVE YOUR TABLE today!
This event is 21+.
Dress code is strictly enforced.

