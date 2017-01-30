WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Win Tickets To Air + Style

January 30, 2017 6:00 AM
Expo Park, Los Angeles, Music Festival, San Diego, snowboard

All week long, ENERGY 103.7 has your chance to win tickets to Air + Style Los Angeles!

Air + Style is a global Big Air snowboard competition and music festival that features world-class action sports athletes and musicians along with art, community and culture during a two-day event happening in Los Angeles, February 18th & 19th.

Check out 20 bands performing on two stages, including Flume, Chromeo, Atmosphere, Major Lazer and MANY MORE! Plus, see 30 of the world’s top snowboarders, including Olympians Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Ståle Sandbech and Yuki Kadono, to compete on a snow-covered, 16-story jump — all in downtown Los Angeles!

Get your tickets now at www.airandstyle.com and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements.  Facebook || Instagram || Twitter

