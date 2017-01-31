Budweiser Takes on Immigration in Super Bowl Ad

By Evonne Ermey

Immigration, the issue is on everybody’s mind since president Trump signed an executive order, disrupteing traffic into the United States at airports across the world, over the weekend.

Budweiser was quick to respond with an emotional Super Bowl ad. The commercial follows a German immigrant from his native land to the not-so-welcoming-shores of the United States of America.

“Go back home!” “You’re not wanted here!” Natives shout at him as he pushes his way along the docks, rides riverboats and trudges through muddy fields towards his final destination: St Louis.

The ending has a twist with a message – Immigrants make America great.