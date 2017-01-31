Chula Vista House Fire Destroys Girl Scout Cookies Worth Thousands

January 31, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Chula Vista, Girl Scout Cookies, news

By Evonne Ermey

A Chula Vista family survived a house fire, Tuesday, that severely damaged their home and resulted in the loss of around 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, CBS 8 reports. No one was injured escaping the fire.

In fact, the two adults and three teenagers who were in the house were able to save the dog, and later fire crews were able to also corral the family’s two cats, rescuing them as well.

The fire, which started in the garage, caused extensive damage to the house and set a flame a cache of Girl Scout Cookies estimated to be worth $5,000 to $6,000.

In response to the tragedy, The Girl Scouts of San Diego released a statement:

“We were very sorry to hear of he fire that extensively damaged the Chula Vista home of a dedicated Girl Scout family, and are extremely thankful to learn that no one was injured.

Our staff reached out to them this moring to expres our concerns and offer assistance. We assured them that we are here to support them in any way possible. We will replace the cookies, and the family will not be held responsible for the loss.”

Investigators have ruled the fire to be the result of an accidental electrical fire, CBS 8 reports. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the displaced family.

 

