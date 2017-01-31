San Diego Humane Society’s Walk For Animals – North County

Please join us for the Walk for Animals – North County, a 2-mile walk at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, Saturday, February 25, 2017. Walk for Animals – North County is a fundraiser for San Diego Humane Society. Register to walk now by visiting sdhumane.org!

WHY WALK?

When you participate in the Walk for Animals, you’re helping San Diego Humane Society provide food, shelter, and a second chance for more than 30,000 homeless animals that will come into our care this year.

Your participation strengthens our ability to create extraordinary moments of hope and joy for people and animals, as well as maintain critical programs like our Getting to Zero initiative.

Whether it’s providing an animal with a temporary home to heal, helping a family adopt a new pet, or rescuing animals from emergency situations, your participation in the Walk for Animals helps make these special moments possible.

Thank you for helping our animals in such a special way!

