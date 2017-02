Did you know that heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year?

With education and lifestyle changes we can fight back.

Join us Friday evening, February 3rd, for the 2017 American Heart Association Wear Red Day Rally and Walk to raise awareness for heart disease.

The walk will start at the headquarters to Seaport Village at 5:30 p.m. and will end at the Omni Hotel. The route is roughly half a mile.

For more information visit SDGoRedLuncheon.Heart.org