Faith Evans is to drop an album called The King & I, which features a single with The Notorious B.I.G. – Evans’ late husband who died in an unsolved shooting in LA on March 9, 1997. The first single, “NYC” is a tribute to the Empire State. Biggie’s vocals were taken from his freestyle classic “Mumble and Whispering,” then blended into the song.

Faith hopes to go on tour with a Biggie Hologram – stay tuned for future tour dates.