Rihanna is keeping busy not only on the big screen, but in your homes as well. RiRi continues her acting career in the upcoming final season of Bates Motel. She is to play Marion Crane, a character that first made its debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film Pyscho – played by Janet Leigh. RiRi is expected to appear in multiple episodes.

The final season premieres February 20th on A&E.