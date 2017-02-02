‘Catch Me Outside’ Girl is Back on Dr. Phil

There are some people that lend themselves to the land of meme, 13-year old Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli is one of them.

Ever since Bregoli appeared on the Dr. Phil Show last year, we’ve had our eyes and ears full of “Cash you oussside, How bowdah.”

For real though, she’s like a Reddit thread’s dream.

Well, she was such a hit that Dr. Phil invited her back. Obviously she’s still in need of his guidance. In the promo clip you can see her physically convulsing on the can as she screams intelligibly at what we’re told is a Dr. Phil staffer.