‘Catch Me Outside’ Girl is Back on Dr. Phil

February 2, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Phil, meme, TV, viral

There are some people that lend themselves to the land of meme, 13-year old Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli is one of them.

Ever since Bregoli appeared on the Dr. Phil Show last year, we’ve had our eyes and ears full of “Cash you oussside, How bowdah.”

For real though, she’s like a Reddit thread’s dream.

Well, she was such a hit that Dr. Phil invited her back. Obviously she’s still in need of his guidance. In the promo clip you can see her physically convulsing on the can as she screams intelligibly at what we’re told is a Dr. Phil staffer.

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live