Missy Elliott, Tina Fey & More Appear in Honda’s Super Bowl Ad

By Amanda Wicks

Honda is taking a walk down memory lane in its newest Super Bowl ad, and getting some pretty big names to join that journey.

The car company’s latest features high school yearbook photos from Missy Elliott, Tina Fey, Jimmy Kimmel, Viola Davis, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson, Steve Carell and more. As the camera pans past each page, their photos come to life and offer sage words for anyone pursuing a dream.

“If you wanna make an album, make an album,” Elliott advises. Kimmel, dressed in a flashy blue tuxedo, quickly follows holding a clarinet. “If you wanna play the clarinet, maybe don’t dress like this, but play the clarinet.” Davis ends the commercial. “The point is that all dreams are within reach,” she says. “All you have to do is keep moving towards them.”

The ad is part of Honda’s “Power of Dreams” campaign, which celebrates the Honda CR-V’s 20th anniversary. It will air during the Super Bowl on February 5th.