Netflix for February: Everything Coming and Going

There are plenty of gems coming to Netflix this month (Superbad), and, sadly, some classics that are leaving (goodbye Clueless).
Here’s are the February streams that we’re excited about!
Corpse Bride (Feb 1)
Magic Mike (Feb 1)
Santa Clarita Diet (Feb 3)
Superbad (Feb 4)
Sausage Party (Feb 23)
See the full list below.
Available Feb. 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
Contact
Corpse Bride
Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris is Burning
Project X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold
Available Feb. 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1
Available Feb. 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet
Available Feb. 4
Superbad
Available Feb 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos
Available Feb 6.
Girls Lost
Me, Myself, and Her
Available Feb 7.
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special
Available Feb. 8
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
Available Feb 10.
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road
Available Feb 11.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than The World
Available Feb. 12
Clouds of Sils Maria
Available Feb 13.
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
Available Feb. 14
Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Kobra
Project Mc²: Part 4
White Nights
Available Feb. 15
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
Available Feb 16.
Milk
Sundown
Available Feb 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2
Available Feb. 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3
Available Feb. 23
Sausage Party
Available Feb 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1
Available Feb. 26
Night Will Fall
Available Feb. 27
Brazilian Western
Available Feb. 28
Be Here Now
Leaving Netflix in February 2017
Leaving Feb. 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Leaving Feb. 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
Leaving Feb. 12
Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Feb. 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Leaving Feb. 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Parade: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Leaving Feb. 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Leaving Feb. 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Leaving Feb. 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Leaving Feb. 28
Clueless