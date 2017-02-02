Netflix for February: Everything Coming and Going

There are plenty of gems coming to Netflix this month (Superbad), and, sadly, some classics that are leaving (goodbye Clueless).

Here’s are the February streams that we’re excited about!

Corpse Bride (Feb 1)

Magic Mike (Feb 1)

Santa Clarita Diet (Feb 3)

Superbad (Feb 4)

Sausage Party (Feb 23)

See the full list below.

Available Feb. 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact

Corpse Bride

Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris is Burning

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

Available Feb. 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

Available Feb. 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams

Santa Clarita Diet

Available Feb. 4

Superbad

Available Feb 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los herederos

Available Feb 6.

Girls Lost

Me, Myself, and Her

Available Feb 7.

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

Available Feb. 8

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

Available Feb 10.

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

Available Feb 11.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than The World

Available Feb. 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

Available Feb 13.

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Available Feb. 14

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Kobra

Project Mc²: Part 4

White Nights

Available Feb. 15

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

Available Feb 16.

Milk

Sundown

Available Feb 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

Available Feb. 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

Available Feb. 23

Sausage Party

Available Feb 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore

Legend Quest: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

Available Feb. 26

Night Will Fall

Available Feb. 27

Brazilian Western

Available Feb. 28

Be Here Now

Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Leaving Feb. 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Leaving Feb. 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Leaving Feb. 12

Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Feb. 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Leaving Feb. 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Parade: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Leaving Feb. 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Leaving Feb. 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Leaving Feb. 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Leaving Feb. 28

Clueless