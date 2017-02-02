Netflix for February: Everything Coming and Going

February 2, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: february, netflix

There are plenty of gems coming to Netflix this month (Superbad), and, sadly, some classics that are leaving (goodbye Clueless).

Here’s are the February streams that we’re excited about!

Corpse Bride (Feb 1)

Magic Mike (Feb 1)

Santa Clarita Diet (Feb 3)

Superbad (Feb 4)

Sausage Party (Feb 23)

See the full list below.

 

Available Feb. 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
Contact
Corpse Bride
Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris is Burning
Project X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold

Available Feb. 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1

Available Feb. 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
Imperial Dreams
Santa Clarita Diet

Available Feb. 4

Superbad

Available Feb 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos

Available Feb 6.

Girls Lost
Me, Myself, and Her

Available Feb 7.

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special

Available Feb. 8

Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep

Available Feb 10.

Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road

Available Feb 11.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than The World

Available Feb. 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

Available Feb 13.

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Available Feb. 14

Girlfriend’s Day
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
King Kobra
Project Mc²: Part 4
White Nights

Available Feb. 15

Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song

Available Feb 16.

Milk
Sundown

Available Feb 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

Available Feb. 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3

Available Feb. 23

Sausage Party

Available Feb 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
Legend Quest: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

Available Feb. 26

Night Will Fall

Available Feb. 27

Brazilian Western

Available Feb. 28

Be Here Now
Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Leaving Feb. 1

A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Leaving Feb. 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe
Leaving Feb. 12

Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Feb. 13

Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Leaving Feb. 15

Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Parade: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Leaving Feb. 16

Santa Claws
Somewhere
Leaving Feb. 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Leaving Feb. 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Leaving Feb. 28

Clueless

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live