NSFW: Britney Spears Onstage Nip Slip Handled Like a Champ

Britney Spears, princess of pop and performance power house suffered an onstage wardrobe malfunction during her Las Vegas show last night.

The left side of her leotard shifted during her performance, causing her nipple to be exposed.

For those who are not proponents of #FreetheNipple (we are) the full frontal nipple slip might seem unnerving, so we’ve opted to include a link to the video instead of the video itself.

Spears seemed unaware and continued slaying the stage, as any professional would.

What’s a little nip slip between friends, after all?

The incident was caught on fan video.