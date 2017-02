Justin Bieber is dressed like he’s hosting the Oscars in his brand new super bowl commercial for T-Mobile. Bieber elaborates on the evolution of the touch down celebration dance.

The commercial also features Gronk dressed as a caveman doing his touchdown spike! Even T.O. (Terrell Owens) makes a cameo for having “unlimited” dance moves.

Catch the T-Mobile commercial featuring the Biebs, Gronk, and T.O. this Sunday during the super bowl. Kick-off is at 3 pm.