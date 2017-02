Drake is currently on his Boy Meets World tour in Europe, which kicked off at the end on January. At last night’s show in London, Drake surprised the audience with performances by hip hop artists Travis Scott and Young Thug.

Watch as someone tweeted this video of Travis Scott falling on stage. Scott disappears for a bit falling through the center piece of Drake’s finale.

Drake then decides to give the crowd a free show! Check below for Boy Meets World Tour dates.

Mais um vídeo da queda de Travis Scott no show de hoje. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/0BzSulGcxW — DrakeBrasil.com.br (@DrakeDrizzy_Br) February 2, 2017