Win Tickets To See RINGS

ENERGY 103.7 is going to be at Parq Nightclubs Big Game Viewing Party this Sunday, February 5th. RSVP to enjoy games and prizes on-site, including tickets to see the new movie RINGS!

RINGS is in theaters February 3

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

RSVP HERE

This event is 21+.