Win Tickets To See RINGS

February 2, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Big Game, Movie Passes, Parq nightclub, Rings, San Diego

ENERGY 103.7 is going to be at Parq Nightclubs Big Game Viewing Party this Sunday, February 5th. RSVP to enjoy games and prizes on-site, including tickets to see the new movie RINGS!

RINGS is in theaters February 3

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise.  A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it.  She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

RSVP HERE
This event is 21+.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live