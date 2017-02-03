Diddy has Another Knee Surgery, Shares Hospital Pics

By Robyn Collins
Rapper and entrepreneur Diddy has just shared some photos taken at his hospital bed following his third knee surgery in under a year. The hip-hop icon credits his children as his biggest supporters and plans to take his recovery step by step. And he sure has a lot to say about God:
God puts us all thru things for reason. It's up to us to learn through the things that he puts us through! Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to the joy. This journey has brought me closer to God. Closer to my family. And most importantly closer to myself. As this has been God's will. Thank you to My staff for being patient and riding with me the last two years and holding me down. Tomorrow's a new day. Step-by-step! Thank you to all my fans and friends ! Thank you for your prayers and support! I'm doing great. And I appreciate your concern. And a special shout out to everybody who's laid up in a hospital right now my prayers are with you you're not alone god bless and keep fighting! SAVE ME A DANCE! All LOVE!!!! IM DOING GREAT BY THE WAY! Thank you
The artist stated in one of his captions, “They said I’d never run again. Third time’s a charm!!! #Rebirth, don’t take the simple things in life for granted.”
Diddy’s three daughters, D’Lila, Jessie and Chance, visited their superstar dad in the hospital.
Just had my final knee surgery. They said I'd never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR.!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!! #Rebirth don't take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL! And #teamlove #ThankYou #GODISTHEGREATEST
Two of his three sons were also featured in pictures: “I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have my sons by my side these last two years!” the musician captioned a photo of him and his boys. “They have been more than sons, they have been my support system. NOW LETS BALL!!!!! #RealLove.”
Diddy also posed with a bouquet of flowers that he received from his “brother,” rapper French Montana.
