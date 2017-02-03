The Band Perry Go Pop with New Single ‘Stay in the Dark’

By Robyn Collins

Sibling trio The Band Perry just released their first pop song, “Stay in the Dark.” The band rose to stardom as a country act in 2010 when their single “If I Die Young” reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts.

The band members confirmed on Thursday (Feb. 2) that they are purposely making a pop record. “We’ve made an album for you,” they said in a statement. “Creating it has been the most exciting thing we’ve ever done. It’s led us to disrupt everything that was comfortable and familiar to us a short year ago. If there’s one thing we’ve learned in making it it’s this—being yourself matters. It matters even when not everyone agrees that you should be or understands why it’s important that you are.”

“Stay in the Dark” could be seen as a song about the band’s ambivalence regarding the transition. In the song, Kimberly Perry sings, “Who knows what we’re missing/ It’s our world, it’s our business/ Here I am I’m with you on a mission/ We got tunnel vision/ Lately, things been getting so crazy/ Feeling like my heart hates me.”

The group left Big Machine Label Group’s Republic Nashville March 1, 2016, and signed with Universal Music Group.

My Bad Imagination will be the group’s third album following their self-titled 2010 debut and 2013’s Pioneer.