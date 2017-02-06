Blink-182 Announce New Tour Dates for 2017

By Amanda Wicks

Blink-182 added to their tour roster today (February 6th) with 20 new dates. The Naked And Famous, as well as Wavves, will support the band for their next stretch on the road.

Blink will kick things off March 22nd in Austin, Texas and wrap them up on May 9th in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday, February 10th at 10:00 am. For more details, check out Blink-182’s website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

3/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

3/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

3/25 – Las Cruces, New Mexico @ New Mexico State

3/26 – Tucson, Arizona @ KFMA Day

3/28 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Amphitheater

3/30 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Silverstein Amphitheater

3/31 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Verizon Arena

4/1 – Dallas, Texas @ KDGE Edgefest

4/19 – Flagstaff, Arizona @ Northern Arizona University

4/21 – Amarillo, Texas @ Aztec Music Hall

4/22 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Wal-Mart Amphitheater

4/23 – Springfield, Missouri @ Shrine Mosque

4/25 – Pelham, Alabama @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

4/26 – Charleston, South Carolina @ N. Charleston Coliseum

4/27 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Civic Coliseum

5/2 – Pensacola, Florida @ Pensacola Bay Center

5/3 – Tallahassee, Florida @ The Pavilion

5/4 – Orlando, Florida @ Orlando Fairgrounds

5/7 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Sunfest

5/9 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ UNO Lakefront Arena

