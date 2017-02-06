ENERGY 103.7 At Celebrate SD Rally At Petco Park

February 6, 2017 12:01 AM
Join ENERGY 103.7 and your fellow San Diegans for the Celebrate San Diego Rally next Saturday at Petco Park!

Local San Diego sports teams, elected officials and community leaders come together on Saturday, February 11th at Petco Park for the Celebrate San Diego Rally from 10am-3pm. Rally starts at 1pm.

Free public celebration will featuring appearances by San Diego athletes and leaders, including Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, Padres Manager Andy Green, former Chargers Nick Hardwick and Rolf Benirschke, and more! Enjoy live music, interactive games, a Kids Zone, photo booths, games on the wiffle ball field, photos with local mascots. A San Diego Craft Beer Garden will be open for guests 21 and older. Food and drink available for purchase.

For more info, visit padres.mlb.com!

How do you celebrate San Diego? Show us by using #CelebrateSD.

