Alessia Cara surprises The Tonight Show’s audience with her Wheel of Musical Impressions! Cara impersonates Ariana Grande while singing “skidamarink.” She goes on to impersonate Nicki Minaj and Lorde, including hand gestures and closed eyes, the crowd loved it!

Jimmy Fallon followed up with his Sting impression and nailed it as always! Catch The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on weeknights at 11:35p.