All this week on the AJ Show, Mystical Tearz raps the love poems that you entered here at Energy1037.com! When you hear your love poem rapped on air, that means you’ve won a $50 gift code to Shari’s Berries just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Go to berries.com and click on the microphone in the upper right hand corner and enter the code “AJ” to get a discount.