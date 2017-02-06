WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Win Entries To The Insane Inflatable 5K

All this week during The SD Top 3, The AJ Show has your chance to win entries to The Insane Inflatalbe 5K!

Run, Bounce, Slide.

The Insane Inflatable 5K is a dynamic and extreme inflatable obstacle race that takes place in more than 120 cities across the United States and Canada offering a challenging and healthy way to stay fit.

Made up solely of 11 inflatable obstacles, the 3.1 mile course will challenge you, surprise you, and leave you wanting more!

We’re committed to having fun! AND we’re committed to making a difference by giving back to the community. Each event has a local charity component to not only raise awareness but also raise funds.

Register at www.InsaneInflatable5K.com

Fitness CAN be fun!