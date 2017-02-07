Matt Damon Sneaks On To ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Dressed as Tom Brady

February 7, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Kimmel, matt damon, Super Bowl

By Evonne Ermey

Riding high off of his Super Bowl success, Tom Brady made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night – NOT!

Matt Damon’s late night shenanigans, in which he stormed the Kimmel stage dressed as Tom Brady, assure us that the Damon/Kimmel feud is alive and well.

It didn’t take Kimmel long to recognize Damon, though he had donned full Patriots gear, including pads and helmet (is that where Brady’s lost jersey went?).

Upon the great reveal, Damon screamed, “I won the Super Bowl and I won your stupid show!” to which Kimmel had the most winning clap back, “Your balls are flat.”

 

 

 

