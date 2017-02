First came the Super Bowl, next is her performance at the Oscars, and now Lady Gaga will appear as a guest judge on the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race! Talk about busy – 2017 just started!! There’s a total of 13 queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” including a $100,000 cash prize to the Queen Bee. The ‘drag race’ will hit the small screen this Spring!

YES! RT: @ladygaga: Can I PLEASE be a judge on drag race! @RuPaul I started out in these club, these women taught me how to serve! pic.twitter.com/qEm3RbH6Bn — RuPaul (@RuPaul) February 7, 2017