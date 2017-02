“Hey Demi, do you want to borrow my jacket? It must be cold under all that shade!”

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato’s awkward “Hello” at the Women’s March last month has surfaced on the internet. It’s clear as day that both former Disney stars DO NOT get along. After exchanging a quick kiss on the cheek, Miley turns to look for a bathroom and leaves Demi hanging as she wishes her a “Happy New Year.” #ByeFelicia