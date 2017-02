Katy Perry just released a longer teaser of her new song “Chained To The Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley. Perry has been making a huge buzz about the way her marketing team has been promoting the drop of the disco/reggae collab.

They’ve been hiding mirror balls all over the world like a giant Easter egg hunt – then sharing snippets of the song along with the mirror ball sparkling in the sun! Don’t you just love the creativity?! Watch the new teaser below.