[WATCH] Jason Derulo, American Airlines Mishap

Yesterday (Feb. 8) Jason Derulo and his entourage were flying from Miami to Los Angeles when they had difficulties checking in – 19 bags. Derulo, a concierge key member at American Airlines, felt racially discriminated against when they were about to charge him $6,000 of baggage fees.

The police were called so Derulo decides to go live on social media! When American Airlines finally figures out who he is, the mood changes – everyone’s cool, relaxed, and literally loungin’!

Watch Jason Derulo’s full complaint against American Airlines now.