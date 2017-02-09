[WATCH] Jason Derulo, American Airlines Mishap

February 9, 2017 8:28 AM
Yesterday (Feb. 8) Jason Derulo and his entourage were flying from Miami to Los Angeles when they had difficulties checking in – 19 bags.  Derulo, a concierge key member at American Airlines, felt racially discriminated against when they were about to charge him $6,000 of baggage fees.

The police were called so Derulo decides to go live on social media!  When American Airlines finally figures out who he is, the mood changes – everyone’s cool, relaxed, and literally loungin’!

Watch Jason Derulo’s full complaint against American Airlines now.

