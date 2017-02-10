John Carpenter Down With the Upcoming ‘Halloween’ Remake!

I am a Halloween fanatic so it’s no surprise that one of my favorite horror films ever is the 1978 classic ‘Halloween.’

Rob Zombie did a version that was okay, so I was a little sketch about what this remake would be like until I found out John Carpenter is backing the remake and will be apart of it!

The filmmaker posted on facebook:

“So you say you want a Revolution?

You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again?

Well so do I.

So here’s the announcement you’ve all been waiting for: David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. And you’ll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018.”

See the full post below if you don’t believe me! You do not know how excited I am!!!!!