[New Music] Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj ‘Bom Bidi Bom’

50 Shades Darker hits theaters today – not only is the movie making headlines, but so is the soundtrack! With Taylor Swift and ZAYN’s “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” John Legend’s, “One Woman Man,” now here comes Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj with “Bom Bidi Bom.”

Nicki has been busy with reconciliations and collaborations since 2017 started. She’s been reunited with Drake, Gucci Mane, and is also featured with Major Lazer in his new single “Run Up.”

We’ll keep you posted with updates to Nicki’s follow up album to her 2014’s The Pinkprint.