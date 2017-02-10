Nicki Minaj Inches Past Taylor Swift for ‘Billboard’ Chart Record

By Hayden Wright

Nicki Minaj’s appearance on Major Lazer’s “Run Up” earned her an impressive chart distinction: She alone trails Aretha Franklin for most Billboard entries by a woman with 71 (Franklin has 73). Nicki had been tied with Taylor Swift at 70 until the latest chart bumped her ahead. As she celebrated the achievement on Instagram, she gave Taylor a classy shout-out.

Related: Drake Teases Potential Young Money Reunion Show

“Oh hey, Taylor,” Nicki wrote. “Taylor and I were tied but thanks to you guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week, so I was able to inch past her a bit. Did u know she’s a [Sagittarius] like ya girl? Her, Britney, Christina Aguilera. Yup! Love them all.”

Nicki and Taylor have remained on positive terms since their dust-up over the 2015 VMA nominations boiled over on Twitter. They very publicly reconciled during the show.

See Nicki’s celebratory statement here: