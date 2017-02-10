WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Knott’s Berry Farm For The Cure

February 10, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Amusement park, breast cancer awareness, Knotts Berry Farm, Orange County, San Diego

All weekend long, ENERGY 103.7 has your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm!

Knott’s Berry Farm and Susan G. Komen Orange County have partnered again to raise money for breast cancer awareness, services and research in our community during Knott’s Berry Farm for the Cure.  January 9 through March 5, purchase a 2017 Season Pass or “pink” tickets online or commemorative t-shirts in the park, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Orange County. Visit KomenOC.org for information and Knotts.com to get your Season Pass or Pink ticket today!

Join the conversation using #KnottsPink

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live