Follow the local shenanigans of the Energy 103.7 E-Team @Energy1037sd on Instagram and Snapchat! All weekend long the E-team will be out and about San Diego with tickets to Omnia Nightclub. Meet up with us on the street or at #CelebrateSD at Petco Park on Saturday, February 11 from 10a-3p for a chance to win tickets to see Eric DLux, Vicetone, or Elephante.