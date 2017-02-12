Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, More Pay Tribute to the Bee Gees at 2017 GRAMMYs

By Amanda Wicks

The stage at the 2017 GRAMMYs transformed into a full 1970s disco when Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town and Andra Day turned out to pay tribute to the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever.

Individually, they sang some of the album’s biggest hits to celebrate its 40th anniversary before coming together for a big finale.

Demi Lovato, looking like a disco goddess, got things going with “Stayin’ Alive.” Tori Kelly traded places with Lovato to sing “Tragedy” and wowed with her vocals, reaching for the rafters at the verse’s end before she handed the stage back off to Lovato for a bit more of “Stayin’ Alive.”

Dressed in lots of sparkles, Little Big Town came out to sing “How Deep is Your Love” and quiet things down for a moment before Day ended the individual moments with the “Night Fever.” Everyone joined forces at the end while Barry Gibb looked on from the audience and mouthed all the words.